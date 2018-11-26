The Philadelphia Flyers fired general manager Ron Hextall on Monday, with team president Paul Holmgren stating the two, "no longer share the same philosophical approach concerning the direction of the team."

The Flyers sit seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a 10-11-2 record this season and lost 6-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

"The Flyers organization has decided to relieve Ron Hextall of his duties as Executive Vice President and General Manager,” Holmgren said in a statement. "We thank Ron for his many significant contributions, but it has become clear that we no longer share the same philosophical approach concerning the direction of the team.

"In light of these differences, we feel it's in the organization's best interests to make a change, effective immediately. I have already begun a process to identify and select our next General Manager, which we hope to complete as soon as possible."

Hextall, who spent 11 years with the Flyers during his playing career as a goaltender, was named general manager of the team in May 2014. The team made the playoffs twice under his direction, in 2016 and last spring, though both runs ended in the first round.

The Flyers had a 132-97-40 record during Hextall's tenure as general manager.

The 1987 Vezina Trophy winner owns the Flyers' franchise marks for games played, wins and losses by a goaltender. He first joined the team's front office as a scout after retiring in 1999 and spent time with the Los Angeles Kings before being hired by Holmgren.

More details to follow.