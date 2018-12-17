Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Monday that he expects Scott Gordon to coach the team for the rest of the season following the firing of bench boss Dave Hakstol.

Former Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville was linked to the Flyers job when reports Hakstol would be fired surfaced on Sunday, but Fletcher said he hasn’t asked Chicago for permission to speak with Quenneville and hasn’t spoken to him in two years.

“At this point, everyone is a candidate moving forward. This will be a process,” Fletcher said. “My goal is not to make quick decisions. I want to make right decisions.”

"There's no intention at this time to replace our assistant coaches," Fletcher added.

Gordon was the head coach of the AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms prior to his role with the big club. Hakstol was let go after 12-15-4 start to the season, including losses in each of their last four games.

“I was tremendously impressed with Dave Hakstol as a human being," Fletcher said. "To my eyes, there was a disconnect between what he was preaching and how the players were playing. As a leader of the team, that falls on him.

“We need a new voice. We need a new message to the players and hopefully the players hear that message.”

Hakstol ended his career in Philly with a 134-101-42 record and two playoff berths in three seasons.

Philadelphia will be back in action Tuesday night at home against the Detroit Red Wings.