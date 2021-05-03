1h ago
FOLLOW LIVE: Germany holds one-point lead in eighth end
Follow along here as Canada's Team Kerri Einarson (1-4) look to get back on track against Germany's Team Daniela Jentsch in Draw 10 action.
Broadcasting has been put on hold at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship through Tuesday morning after four positive COVID-19 cases were discovered within the broadcast crew inside the Calgary curling bubble.
However, follow along here as Canada's Team Kerri Einarson (1-4) look to get back on track against Germany's Team Daniela Jentsch (2-3) in Draw 10 action. Germany is playing with only three players after two members of their team tested positive for the virus upon their arrival last week.
Canada 2 vs. Germany 3
End 8 - Germany has hammer
END 7
Needing a double to score a pair and tie the game, Einarson is only able to knock one opposing stone out and settles for the single. Germany gets the hammer back and leads 3-2 after seven.
END 6
Jentsch is precise with her last throw, drawing to the pin to score the game's first deuce and give her German side a 3-1 lead over Canada after six ends.
END 5
Einarson came up clutch with beautiful triple with her first throw of the end before drawing around a guard with her second. The German skip made the hit and roll to blank the end, but the Einarson triple prevented what could of been a big end by Germany. 1-1 at the break.
END 4
Shooting against three German shot stones, Einarson makes the important open hit and stick to give the Canadians their first point of the game. Tied 1-1 after four ends.
END 3
German skip Jentsch had an open hit to score two with her last throw, but rolled out and settled for the single point to take a 1-0 lead over Canada. Kerri Einarson has the hammer in the fourth.
END 2
A double from German third Mia Hoehne cleared the house and paved the way for a second consecutive blanked end to start the game. Jentsch keeps the hammer.
END 1
Canada and Germany traded multiple hits as Germany earned the blank and kept hammer heading into the second end.