Broadcasting has been put on hold at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship through Tuesday morning after four positive COVID-19 cases were discovered within the broadcast crew inside the Calgary curling bubble.

However, follow along here as Canada's Team Kerri Einarson (1-4) look to get back on track against Germany's Team Daniela Jentsch (2-3) in Draw 10 action. Germany is playing with only three players after two members of their team tested positive for the virus upon their arrival last week.

Canada 2 vs. Germany 3

End 8 - Germany has hammer

END 7

Needing a double to score a pair and tie the game, Einarson is only able to knock one opposing stone out and settles for the single. Germany gets the hammer back and leads 3-2 after seven.

END 6

Jentsch is precise with her last throw, drawing to the pin to score the game's first deuce and give her German side a 3-1 lead over Canada after six ends.

END 5

Einarson came up clutch with beautiful triple with her first throw of the end before drawing around a guard with her second. The German skip made the hit and roll to blank the end, but the Einarson triple prevented what could of been a big end by Germany. 1-1 at the break.

END 4

Shooting against three German shot stones, Einarson makes the important open hit and stick to give the Canadians their first point of the game. Tied 1-1 after four ends.

END 3

German skip Jentsch had an open hit to score two with her last throw, but rolled out and settled for the single point to take a 1-0 lead over Canada. Kerri Einarson has the hammer in the fourth.

END 2

A double from German third Mia Hoehne cleared the house and paved the way for a second consecutive blanked end to start the game. Jentsch keeps the hammer.

END 1

Canada and Germany traded multiple hits as Germany earned the blank and kept hammer heading into the second end.