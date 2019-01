Derrick White up top for the Rudy Gay oop! #GoSpursGo 21 #WeTheNorth 11 5:05 left in Q1 on @NBAonTNT https://t.co/2uKqfdspYr

DeRozan with 6-5-2 in just over 4 minutes as the Spurs take an early 15-5 lead. Just another game, right?