HOUSTON — Malindi Elmore of Kelowna, B.C., broke the Canadian women's marathon record on Sunday, all but booking her spot on the team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Elmore ran 2:24.50 at the Houston Marathon, to lower Rachel Cliff's mark of 2:26.56 set in March of last year.

The 39-year-old Elmore is a former 1,500-metre specialist, racing that distance at the 2004 Athens Olympics. She missed the next two Olympics and retired from track and field and became one of Canada's top Ironman athletes.

Tokyo would make it 16 years between Olympics appearances for the mother of two young boys.