Adam Jones is headed overseas.

The five-time All-Star announced on Instagram Tuesday night that he has signed in Japan with the Orix Buffaloes of the NPB.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Jones' deal is for two years and $8 million with $2 million in incentives and a club option for 2022. The deal can max out as high as $15.5 million if Orix picks up the third-year option.

After sitting on the free agent market for pretty much the whole winter, it took Jones until last March to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit 16 home runs and drove in 67 over the course of 137 games. Prior to that, the 34-year-old spent 11 seasons in Baltimore with the Orioles.

Here is Jones' full announcement:

Well it’s that time in my career and life my family and I had to make a HUGE decision, and so that is what we have done!!! MLB has been amazing to myself and my family. We had an incredible run from the day I signed in 2003 to my final AB last year. It’s been the greatest 12 years and 139 days a person could ask for! The game has provided me an incredible living and has borne many fruits and hardware throughout the years . A lot to be proud of, that’s for sure. It’s now time to move on to my next chapter in life and say farewell to MLB and hello to NPB.

That’s right, there is a team over in Japan (Orix Buffalos) that views me as a valuable piece to help bring their organization back on track and I’m up for the challenge!! They have expressed to my family and I that they value everything I bring to the game, and have proven that by offering me a 2 year guaranteed deal with a chance to play a 3rd year and beyond.

My family and I are very, very excited about this new chapter in our lives, and rest assured we are going to embrace the shit out of it.



I will miss all my peers, colleagues, and most importantly the Fans in the MLB but our paths will cross again I’m sure, in some type of capacity.

You all be good and play nice over there especially with the CBA coming to an end. There is enough to go around, just work it out!! I’m out for now.

AJ10......P.S. I can’t wait to eat that amazing Kobe beef!!