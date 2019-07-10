Ty Rattie is headed to Russia.

Rattie, who was not issued a qualifying offer by the Edmonton Oilers last month, has signed with the KHL's HC Lokomotiv on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old winger scored four goals and 11 points in 50 games with the Oilers this past season. He had a strong finish to the 2017-18 season, posting five goals and nine points in 14 games.

⚡ Официально: хоккейный клуб «Локомотив» достиг договоренности о заключении контракта сроком на один год с нападающим Таем Рэтти. pic.twitter.com/0BDRTVodY2 — HC Lokomotiv (@hclokomotiv) July 10, 2019

Rattie, a second-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2011, made his NHL debut with St. Louis during the 2013-14 season. He leaves the NHL with 13 goals and 30 points in 99 career games.

With Lokomotiv, Rattie will play under former Oilers executive Craig MacTavish, who joined the team as head coach in May.