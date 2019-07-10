Real Madrid officially introduced 21-year-old Brazilian defender Eder Militao on Wednesday. Madrid first announced the signing of six-year deal effective July 1 in March, but his medical was not officially completed until July 10.

Militao joins Madrid from Portuguese side FC Porto after the former European Champions triggered his €50 million release clause. The Brazilian only joined Porto in the summer of 2018 and made 47 appearances overall for the Portuguese giants, catching the eye of many top European teams.

🇧🇷 Éder Militão unveiled by Real Madrid 👍#UCL pic.twitter.com/XHD1uWGVtD — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 10, 2019

A versatile defender, Militao can be deployed as a centre half, right fullback or holding central midfielder. He has earned five caps internationally for Brazil and joins fellow Brazilian Rodrygo Goes as the newest member of Los Blancos. Madrid have spent over €300 million in transfers already this summer which includes the additions of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, and Ferland Mendy from Lyon.