MONTREAL — Albert (Junior) Langlois, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Montreal Canadiens, has died, the team announced Sunday. He was 85.

Langlois, a defenceman from Magog, Que., played four seasons with the Canadiens from 1957 to 1961, winning the Stanley Cup with the team in '58, '59 and '60.

He also played three seasons with the New York Rangers, two with the Detroit Red Wings and one with the Boston Bruins, appearing in 497 NHL games total from 1957 to 1966.

Langlois scored 21 career goals and had 91 assists.