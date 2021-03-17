Shawn Bradley, who spent 12 seasons in the NBA, released a statement through the Dallas Mavericks announcing he suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed.

Bradley's statement says that he was struck from behind by an automobile while riding his bicycle near his home in St. George, Utah.

Bradley, 48, played in the NBA from 1993 to 2005 with nine seasons coming with the Mavericks. He also appeared alongside Michael Jordan in the 1996 movie Space Jam.

