Former NBAer Bradley left paralyzed after being hit by car

Shawn Bradley, who spent 12 seasons in the NBA, released a statement through the Dallas Mavericks announcing he suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed.

Bradley's statement says that he was struck from behind by an automobile while riding his bicycle near his home in St. George, Utah.

Bradley, 48, played in the NBA from 1993 to 2005 with nine seasons coming with the Mavericks. He also appeared alongside Michael Jordan in the 1996 movie Space Jam.

Former Maverick Shawn Bradley has just released a statement through the team announcing he was recently struck from behind by an automobile while riding his bicycle near his home in St. George, Utah, and suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 17, 2021

Here is the full statement from Shawn Bradley and the Mavericks about this tremendously sad accident: pic.twitter.com/QfzoxUGxEw — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 17, 2021

Click here to see Bradley's statement in its entirety and words from Mavs owner Mark Cuban and former head coach Don Nelson.