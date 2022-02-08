A 14-year pro in Major League Baseball, Gerald Williams has died.

Former New York Yankees teammate Derek Jeter announced the passing of the infielder in a posting through The Players' Tribune. He was 55.

“Gerald Williams passed away this morning after a battle with cancer. To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family.” —Derek Jeter pic.twitter.com/mVoaZ8BPrP — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 8, 2022

A native of New Orleans, Williams appeared in 1,168 career games with the Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Florida Marlins and New York Mets. He retired following the 2005 season.

His best season offensively came in 2000 with the Devil Rays in which he batted .274 with 21 home runs, 89 runs batted in and an OPS of .739.

On May 1, 1996 as a member of the Yankees, Williams recorded six hits in a game against the Baltimore Orioles, tying the major-league record.

For his career, Williams batted .255 with 780 hits, 85 HR and 365 RBI.