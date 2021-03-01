Former NHL player Todd Bertuzzi was arrested this past weekend in Auburn Hills, Mich., for suspected drunk driving, according to TMZ.

TMZ Sports reported on its website Monday that Bertuzzi was pulled over by police in the Detroit suburb just after midnight on Saturday, after motorists called 911 to report “a car swerving all over the road.”

He was arrested and booked at Oakland County Jail on the suspicion of DUI. Records obtained by The Detroit Free Press show Bertuzzi was booked 3:35 a.m. on Saturday and released at 12:52 p.m. Saturday.

Bertuzzi, 46, played 18 NHL seasons for the New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings from 1995 through 2014.