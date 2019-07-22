Former San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan has been named an as assistant coach for the team on Gregg Popovich's staff.

“It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” Popovich said in a team news release.

The 43-year-old former power forward/centre spent all 19 seasons of his playing career with the Spurs with Popovich as the team's head coach. During his tenure, Duncan and the Spurs won five NBA championships, and Duncan captured three Finals MVPs, two league MVPs and was named an all-star 15 times.

Duncan averaged 19.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game over over his career.

Since retiring at the end of the 2015-16 season, Duncan had been spotted on occasions practicing with the Spurs players at the team's facility.

The Spurs also announced that Will Hardy, who joined the team as an operations intern in 2010, has also been added to Popovich's staff as an assistant coach.