Former Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers forward Ryan Callahan announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old announced last year that he would not play again after being diagnosed with a degenerative back disease and spent the season on long-term injured reserve with the Ottawa Senators.

Callahan was drafted by the New York Rangers in the fourth round (127th overall) at the 2004 NHL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Rangers, serving as captain for three of them, before being traded to the Lightning (along with three draft picks) in exchange for Martin St. Louis and a second-round pick in March, 2014.

A veteran of 757 games, Callahan posted 186 goals and 386 points over his NHL career.

You gave us everything you had, every shift, every night.



We thank you and salute you @TheRealCally24 for an incredibly inspiring career. pic.twitter.com/uImrYdQNf3 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 30, 2020

He won a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics with Team USA.