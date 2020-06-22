Former Winnipeg Jets forward Chris Thorburn announced his retirement on Monday after a career that included 801 NHL games.

Thorburn, who won the Stanley Cup as a member of the St. Louis Blue last season, spent 10 seasons with the Jets franchise, including four with the Atlanta Thrashers.

The 37-year-old appeared in just one game with the Blues this season, playing 40 games with the AHL's San Antonio Rampage. He posted two goals and seven points with the Rampage.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me, believed in me, and influenced me throughout my hockey career," Thorburn said in a statement posted to the Blues' website. "The Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues all took a chance on me and for that I am forever grateful.

"To finish my hockey career with the St. Louis Blues and finally get an opportunity to lift the Stanley Cup over my head, I could not have scripted a better way to go out. Thank you to Doug Armstrong and Tom Stillman, as well as Craig Berube, the coaching staff and the training staff. Most importantly, thank you to my Blues teammates for taking me on a journey of a lifetime.

"Thank you to my mom and dad, my brothers, Joey and Mark, and my sisters, Kathleen and Melanie, for your sacrifices and support, which allowed me to chase my childhood dream.

"Thank you to my agent, Steve Bartlett, for your honesty, guidance and friendship.

"Bennett Boy, you were and are my inspiration. Mary, you were Daddy's biggest fan and Oscar, you'll have to listen to a lot of dad's stories. To my wife, Sara, the road was not always easy but you were always in my corner. The grind that you had to endure at times was unimaginable but you never complained. Out of all the great teammates that I've had throughout my career, you are my favorite. Thank you for everything!

"It was an unbelievable ride with a storybook ending. As tough as it is to close this chapter, I am excited for the new adventures ahead for myself and my family."

Thorburn entered the league as a second-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2001.