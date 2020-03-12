Dr. Morris: 'Until (coronavirus) goes away in the community, it won't go away in sports'

The FIA announced Thursday the cancellation of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix this weekend due to concerns over the coronavirus.

"Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), have taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled," Formula 1 announced Thursday.

McLaren announced earlier in the day they were withdrawing from the race after a member of their team tested positive for the coronavirus.

