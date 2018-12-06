WASHINGTON — Reuben Foster's ex-girlfriend tells ABC's "Good Morning America" that he slapped her and pushed her during an incident in Tampa, Florida, that led to his arrest for domestic violence.

Elissa Ennis said in the interview televised Thursday that Foster abused her three times, most recently last month in Tampa. The 24-year-old Foster was charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanour domestic violence.

The San Francisco 49ers released Foster after the incident, and the Washington Redskins claimed the second-year linebacker off waivers. Foster was put on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt list, which means he cannot play or practice.

Ennis said when Washington signed Foster she was shocked and thought, "I can't believe somebody picked him up" so soon.

A Redskins spokesman declined comment and referred to the team's statement made after claiming Foster that acknowledged the severity of the allegations.

Foster changed agents last month. A message sent to his new representative was not immediately returned.

A voicemail left for Ennis' attorney, Adante Pointer, was not immediately returned. Pointer also took part in the "Good Morning America" interview.

