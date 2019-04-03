Four-time CFL All-Star receiver Fred Stamps signed a one-day contract with the Edmonton Eskimos Tuesday to officially retire with the team.

Stamps played eight seasons in Edmonton, finishing with 496 receptions for 7,932 yards and 49 touchdowns. Stamps is third all-time in team receptions and second in receiving yards.

"I will always appreciate and carry in my heart my amazing coaches, teammates, Eskimos' staff and fans," Stamps said in a team release. "Once an Eskimo, always an Eskimo."

Stamps was also named a West Division All-Star five times (2009-13) and was twice named the team's Most Outstanding Player (2009, 2010).

"When you think of all-time great Eskimos through the years, Fred Stamps is always included in that list," Eskimos GM Brock Sunderland said in a team release. "He was a dominating player that other teams were fearful of every time they played the Green and Gold. It's only right that he signs back where he belongs to retire an Eskimo."

Stamps also played for the Montreal Alouettes at the end of his CFL career.