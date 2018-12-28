JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars don't expect running back Leonard Fournette to play in the season finale at Houston.

Coach Doug Marrone listed Fournette (ankle/foot) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans (10-5). The second-year pro has missed practice all week.

Marrone ruled out cornerback A.J. Bouye (toe), place-kicker Josh Lambo (groin) and right tackle Josh Wells (concussion). The Jaguars (5-10) placed Lambo and Wells on injured reserve Friday and waived linebacker Martrell Spaight. They filled the open roster sports by activating linebacker Donald Payne from IR and promoting running back Dimitri Flowers and quarterback Tanner Lee from the practice squad.

Fournette already has missed seven games this season, including six because of a strained right hamstring. He also was suspended without pay one week for leaving the sideline and instigating a fight at Buffalo.

If the former LSU star is sidelined again, it would be the 11th game he's missed in two seasons. His durability and maturity — he's been suspended, fined and benched — have raised questions about his long-term future with the franchise.

