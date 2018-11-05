ORLANDO, Fla. — Evan Fournier hit a 22-foot jumper at the final horn and the Orlando Magic came back from a five-point deficit in the last 24 seconds, taking advantage of a late collapse by Cleveland to beat the struggling Cavaliers 102-100 on Monday night.

Fournier took an inbounds pass with 1.8 seconds left after Nikola Vucevic blocked George Hill's shot at the other end, and the ball went out of bounds off Hill.

J.R. Smith's 3-pointer with 41.9 seconds remaining had given the Cavaliers a 100-95 lead until Aaron Gordon scored after an offensive rebound for the Magic with 23.8 seconds to go. D.J. Augustin made a steal and two free throws with 18.7 seconds left to trim the deficit to one.

Kyle Korver then lost the ball to Fournier, who hit one of two free throws with 13 seconds on the clock to tie it at 100.

Gordon scored 23 points for Orlando, while Fournier and Terrence Ross had 15 each. Fournier added three steals, including that critical one in the final seconds while the Cavaliers were trying to protect a one-point lead.

Hill scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and made 10 of 12 shots for Cleveland (1-9), which remained winless on the road. Tristan Thompson added 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Vucevic scored the final six points of the first half, including a putback with 1.4 seconds left, to leave Orlando with a 58-47 halftime lead — the largest of the game for either team.

Cleveland answered with 11 straight points early in the third quarter and pulled ahead 71-68 on a 3-pointer by Hill.

Hill and Smith combined for nine points and Jordan Clarkson converted a four-point play as the Cavaliers finished the period on a 15-2 run to lead 79-70.

Larry Drew, promoted to head coach when the Cavaliers fired Tyronn Lue on Oct. 25, reached an agreement to remain the head coach for the rest of the season. Drew said there was no discussion about anything beyond this season.

Cavaliers: Sam Dekker left with an ankle injury at 10:04 of the third quarter. ... Clarkson scored his first eight points in a span of 71 seconds. ... The Cavs had won nine of their last 10 in Orlando.

Magic: F Jonathan Isaac missed his second game with a sprained right ankle. ... The Magic played their third game in four nights.

Cavaliers: Home against Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Magic: Home against Washington on Wednesday night.

