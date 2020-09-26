Vogel says Davis 'good to go' for Game 5

Do the Nuggets have another comeback in them?

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters prior to tip-off of Game 5 Saturday that big man Anthony Davis is "good to go" despite spraining his ankle late in Game 4.

Davis finished the game, leading Los Angeles in scoring with 34 points as they rebounded from a Game 3 loss. L.A. can advance to the NBA Finals Saturday night with a victory over Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets.

The 27-year-old Davis has been one of the Lakers best performers in the postseason bubble, averaging 28.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 14 games, including hitting a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.