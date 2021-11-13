The Toronto Raptors could be shorthanded when they take on the Detroit Pistons Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Yuta Watanabe is out. — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) November 13, 2021

The team announced that forwards Precious Achiuwa (right shoulder) and Khem Birch (right knee swelling) as well as guard Fred VanVleet (left groin soreness) are all questionable. Yuta Watanabe remains out and is yet to make his regular season debut because of a calf injury.

Both VanVleet and Achiuwa played in Thursday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers but Birch missed his third straight game. VanVleet saw over 40 minutes of action and tallied 32 points, including a clutch three-pointer that helped Toronto seal a 115-109 win. Achiuwa accounted for just four points on 1-of-10 shooting but had three blocked shots and nine rebounds in nearly 30 minutes.

The Raptors enter Saturday's matchup tied with the New York Knicks for seventh in the Eastern Conference at 7-6.