Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is set to have an MRI for a lower-body injury in the coming days, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"Carolina obviously hoping it's not too serious at this point but the MRI will give a clearer picture," LeBrun tweeted.

The 32-year-old allowed seven goals on 33 shots Saturday night in Colorado against the Avalanche, leaving the game late in the third period. He appeared to suffer the injury while sliding to his left just after making a save.

Andersen has been lights out in 2021-22, posting a goals-against average of 2.17 and a save percentage of .922 in 52 games this season for the Hurricanes, his first in Carolina.

The Canes have already locked up a playoff spot and head into play Sunday tied with the New York Rangers atop the Metropolitan Division with 104 points.