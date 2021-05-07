Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Friday that goaltender Frederik Andersen will play with the AHL's Toronto Marlies again on Saturday as he continues to work his way back from a lower-body injury.

Sheldon Keefe followed up to say that Frederik Andersen will play the entire game for the Marlies tomorrow.



Keefe added that Andersen will play all 60 minutes after his half-game outing Thursday afternoon. Andersen stopped 12 of his 14 shots against the Manitoba Moose in his first game action in nearly two months. Andersen last played on March 19 when he allowed four goals in a loss to the Calgary Flames.

"He was great. Obviously, it's been awhile for him," Marlies coach Greg Moore told reporters. "His attitude and his energy coming in was really positive. He was really happy to get into a game. Couldn't have asked for anything more from him. It was good for our players to see his professionalism."

Andersen will be permitted to play up to three games with the Marlies during his conditioning stint.

In 23 games this season, Andersen is 13-8-2 with a .897 save percentage and 2.91 goals against average. The 31-year-old netminder is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.