The path forward for the Maple Leafs is far less obvious this offseason

There have been talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Frederik Andersen's camp but no contract offer as of yet, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun notes it wouldn't make sense to try to sign him before next week's expansion draft anyway and it's probably more likely Andersen sees what's out there on the open market come July 28 while keeping the Toronto door open.

Andersen is set to become an unrestricted free agent, coming off a five-year, $25 million contract he signed with the Leafs prior to the start of the 2016 season.

It was an odd 2020-21 season for the 31-year-old. Finishing with a goals-against average of 2.96 and a save percentage of .895 in 24 games, Andersen played in just one game after March 19 because of a lower-body injury and did not see any time in the playoffs, giving way to Jack Campbell as the Leafs fell to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round.

Andersen was acquired by the Leafs in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks five summers ago and has a GAA of 2.79 and .914 save percentage in 268 regular season games for Toronto. For his career, Andersen owns a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in eight NHL seasons.