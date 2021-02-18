D. J. Smith on Matthews: 'You better not give him odd-man rushes'

The Toronto Maple Leafs lineup will look a little different Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that Frederik Andersen – who has played 10 straight games – will get the night off, with Michael Hutchinson making his first start of the season.

Keefe said Andersen has been dealing with "some things" as well, so they wanted to give him some rest time.

Along with their goalie, Toronto will be without defenceman Zach Bogosian and forward Zach Hyman.

Keefe added that Hyman is day to day after getting "banged up" Wednesday night. Nic Petan cracks the lineup in his absence.

On defence, Bogosian gets his first night off after playing in the opening 17 games of the season. Mikko Lehtonen draws back into the lineup for his seventh game of the season.