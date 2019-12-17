From Ray & Dregs: 'From Arizona's standpoint, I don't mind this at all'

Welcome to The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast - where TSN's Ray Ferraro and Darren Dreger sit down with many accomplished names from the game discussing a wide range of topics in hockey.

Subscribe and listen to the full podcasts here: rayanddregs.com / tsn.ca/rayanddregs

From this week's edition (Episode 12):

Ray on the Taylor Hall deal as a low risk move for the Coyotes:

"From Arizona's standpoint, I don't mind this at all. In my mind, it's a lower risk pick to put in play. For the rest of the year, the draft cost is a third-round pick for the rental because Hall's not signed.

If you get him signed for five, six, seven, eight years, whatever it might be - say you sign him for eight and win a playoff series so you've got to give up a first-round pick?

I'm all for doing that, because you're getting a 35-goal scorer I believe. You're getting him signed, he's a known commodity. Go back over the draft in the last ten years...and look at how many No. 1 picks are just not what they expected to be.

Because they're 18 years old kids, they don't develop, they don't grow, whatever it is - and they don't become an NHL player. You're getting one with Taylor Hall.

Darren on Hall's pending UFA status:

"I can tell you this, Taylor Hall as an unrestricted free agent has earned his place to be where he's at.

Chances are he does what most of these higher end, pending free agents do and he'll go through that courting process. Then he'll decide which fit is best and maybe that's the Arizona Coyotes.

But I know in speaking with his agent Darren Ferris today, he said, 'Look, we're not ruling out the possibility of signing with the Arizona Coyotes in-season. We're willing to listen.'

And Taylor didn't really want to talk about that in his media availability. He's overwhelmed with everything that's happening, he just wants to get to Arizona and into the dressing room and back onto the ice again. But there is that possibility..."

Also in this week's episode:

- An interview with Boston Bruins president and Hockey Hall of Famer Cam Neely

- A Between The Benches chat with TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie on the World Junior Hockey Championship

- Ray explains how Ottawa's Anthony Duclair has overcome his previous reputation as a streaky player to become a true finisher, how the one-year deal has been a great situation for him and how he has become one of the best underrated stories in hockey this season.

- Ray on how Jack Eichel has become a 'must watch' player for him, how he uses his unique powerful skating style to be effective everywhere. Ray also gets into Ralph Krueger's 'take chances' coaching style and how that has benefited Eichel - an MVP candidate along with MacKinnon.

- Ray omn why the Canes are for real (a member of another NHL team saying how badly he'd like the Canes' D), with his only concern on the goaltending tandem. how amazing their defence is. Ray and Darren compare it to what they saw from St. Louis in the 2019 Final.

- Darren discusses how the 'Kapanen to Canes' rumours are always out there and Ray suggests that Tyler Toffoli could be a good fit for what Carolina needs.