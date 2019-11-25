Welcome to The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast - where TSN's Ray Ferraro and Darren Dreger sit down with many accomplished names from the game discussing a wide range of topics in hockey.

From this week's edition (Episode 9):

Ray and Darren on then-head coach Mike Babcock having him write list of players on the roster from hard-working to least-hard-working and then showing some of the guys he rated low:

"It's a garbage move to put a player in that position. It's even worse to go to the players and tell them about it and put the rookie - in this case Marner - in a terrible spot. It's divisive in your room.

"It serves no purpose except to make sure that you're - that's he's a) trying to impose his power, but b) to also drive, to try and drive these players by using somebody else as the spear. I was really surprised - I've heard lots of stories, he's never been a warm and fuzzy coach - that's never been the case. But I've heard enough stories that you know, it's an amateurish move. That's what it is."

Also on this week's podcast - Ray and Darren have an interview with Iron Mike Keenan and go Between The Benches with Ray's former Blues teammate Keith Tkachuk for some solid storytelling from their playing days.