Olympic gold medalist Ryan Fry, the third in Brad Jacobs rink, announced on Wednesday that he is taking a leave of absence from the team following an incident last week in Red Deer, Alta. at a World Cup of Curling event.

I am committed to taking every step possible to ensure that something like this never happens again, and to make amends to those who have been negatively impacted.



Below is my full statement: pic.twitter.com/ttXVv8Wwu9 — Ryan Fry (@ryanfry79) November 21, 2018

Fry, along with Jamie Koe, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby, was kicked out of the Red Deer Curling Classic on Sunday for alleged "unacceptable behaviour" with the foursome have been "extremely drunk."

"On the ice, he broke three brooms, rink manager Wade Thurber said of Fry. "There was of course foul language, and a little bit of disruption with the sheets beside them. The other guys were trying to control Ryan and they couldn't. He just got past that point of being able to tell him anything. There was some damage in the locker room and some broombags kicked around. It was just conduct that was unacceptable."

Fry, 40, announced that he would be making a donation to the Red Deer Curling Centre's youth program and reevaluate his future.

"Due to recent events, I have decided to take a leave from Team Jacobs," Fry said in a statement. "As hard as this is, I need to focus my full energy on my growth and self-improvement as this goes beyond last weekend's events. I wish the team nothing but success while they compete in my absence. There is no confirmed time for my return, but I am extremely committed to doing everything possible to rebound."

Fry, as a member of Team Jacobs, won gold at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.