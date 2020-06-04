What the NBA playoffs will look like when the season restarts

The NBA G League is cancelling the remainder of its season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, president Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced Thursday.

"While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league," said Abdur-Rahim. "I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season."

The NBA's junior circuit suspended their season on March 12, one day after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NBA announced Thursday they are planning to restart their season in late-July with 22 of the league's 30 teams at Disney World in Orlando.