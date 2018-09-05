After undergoing knee surgery in June, it was unclear when former women’s strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha would return to action.

That question has been answered as the perpetually top-5 ranked Gadelha will return to face Nina Ansaroff at UFC 231, which takes place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Dec. 8.

The UFC confirmed the matchup Wednesday. The bout will be a huge step up in competition for Ansaroff, who is 3-2 in the UFC, but on a three-fight win streak.

This will be the second fight in Canada for Ansaroff in 2018. She defeated Randa Markos in Calgary in July.

Gadelha has a 5-3 UFC record, but her losses come against the highest level of competition, including two losses to former champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk and a loss to Jessica Andrade, who could be on her way to another title shot if she is successful at UFC 228 this weekend.

Gadelha defeated former strawweight champion Carla Esparza in a closely contested bout in June at UFC 225 despite fighting on an injured knee. Gadelha has been doing a lot of her surgery rehabilitation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

The 11th-ranked Ansaroff is the fiancée of women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, who will reportedly be looking to capture a second belt in December if she faces Cris Cyborg in a much discussed women's superfight.

The placement of this bout on the card is unknown at this time.