What would advancing to the Stanley Cup Final mean to the city of Montreal?

The Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights are tied 1-1 after a back-and-forth opening period in Game 6.

Shea Weber drew first blood for the Habs on an unassisted power-play goal but Reilly Smith answered back for the visitors by tipping a Shea Theodore point shot past Carey Price to even things up. Coming into Thursday, Montreal was 10-2 during the Stanley Cup Playoffs when scoring first in a game.

Vegas went back to Game 4-winner Robin Lehner in Game 6, who sat in favour of Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 5 as the Habs took a 3-2 series lead. Lehner stopped eight of nine Montreal shots in the period, while Price stopped nine of 10 Golden Knight attempts.

With a win Thursday, the Habs would advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993 where they beat Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in five games.

If necessary, Game 7 will go Saturday night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.