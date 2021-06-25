Do the Habs match up better against the Lightning or Islanders?

The first 20 minutes of Game 7 had its moments but was short on goals.

Despite the home side controlling play for the majority of the opening frame, the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders played to a 0-0 first period in the deciding game of their Stanley Cup semi-final series.

Tampa recorded 14 shots compared to just five from the visiting Islanders as Semyon Varlamov turned aside a number of scoring chances from the defending champions.

The Lightning got forward Nikita Kucherov back after he left Game 6 in the first period and did not return to action. Kucherov took a hard cross-check from defenceman Scott Mayfield and left for the locker room shortly later after delivering a hit on forward Mathew Barzal.

Head coach Jon Cooper said after the morning skate he was not sure if Kucherov would be able to suit up for the decider.

On Thursday, the Canadiens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime of Game 6 to punch their ticket to the Cup Final for the first time since they defeated Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in five games.