If there is one thing this NFL season has taught us, it’s that almost anything can happen on any given Sunday.

Just ask the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady and the Patriots were seconds away from clinching a 10th straight AFC East title and their 15th division banner since 2002 this past Sunday.

Then, the Miami Miracle happened.

Kenyan Drake’s 69-yard score was the longest game-winning touchdown with no time left on the clock in the Super Bowl era.

While it was certainly the most improbable ending of Week 14, it wasn’t even the biggest upset after the Pittsburgh Steelers faltered in a 24-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

In fact, with the Dolphins, Raiders, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears all victorious on Sunday, seven betting underdogs ended up winning outright.

Those results helped set the table for what should be a wild finish.

So what should we expect heading into the final three weeks of the regular season?

The Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams have already clinched playoff spots.

After that, there is still a lot left to figure out heading into Week 15.

Things are particularly interesting in the AFC, where the Patriots, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers can clinch playoff berths with wins this weekend.

Meanwhile, the AFC North is still wide open and as many as six teams are still in the mix for the final AFC wild-card spot.

Here is a quick look at the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 15:

Kansas City Chiefs (11-2): Patrick Mahomes is coming off his fifth game with at least 350 passing yards, which matches Trent Green’s single-season franchise record from 2004. Kansas City has won nine straight home games dating back to last season. Clinching the No. 1 seed and home field advantage for the playoffs will be crucial. The Chiefs need just one win to clinch the AFC’s best record. While they want to get it done this week against the Chargers, they still have games against the Seahawks and Raiders to wrap up the season.

New England Patriots (9-4): The Miami Miracle cost New England a shot at the No. 1 seed. The Patriots are now 3-4 on the road this season. That’s cause for concern for a New England side that looks like it will need a postseason road win at Arrowhead Field to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. The Patriots travel again this week with a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Steelers. Considering how they lost to the Dolphins, Brady and company should play this game with a sense of urgency as they chase the AFC’s No. 2 seed.

Houston Texans (9-4): The Texans have reached the AFC Divisional playoffs three times in their history. Houston lost all three of those games, including two versus New England and another against Baltimore. The Texans need to win and get some help in order to have a shot at a first-round bye. While they might beat the 49ers this week, Houston will be in tough with games against the Rams and Cowboys to close out the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5-1): Three straight losses to the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders have left Pittsburgh just one-half game up on the Ravens for top spot in the AFC North. The Steelers host New England, visit New Orleans and then host the Bengals to close out the season. Pittsburgh is 1-3 this season against teams that currently have winning records, with its only win coming in a split with Baltimore. If the Steelers lose this week, it might be time to push the panic button.

Los Angeles Chargers (10-3): It might not have been pretty, but the Chargers clinched their first 10-win season since 2009 with a 26-21 win in Cincinnati. The bad news is that L.A. is dealing with some key injuries on both sides of the football. The good news is that they are sitting comfortable in a wild-card position with trips to Kansas City and Denver bookending a home date with the Ravens. None of those games will be easy wins, but the Chargers just need one to clinch a playoff berth.

Baltimore Ravens (7-6): Taking the Chiefs to overtime on the road in Week 14 with a rookie quarterback is impressive, even if the Ravens lost 27-24. Four of Baltimore’s six losses this season have been decided by one score. More importantly, the Ravens have a very manageable schedule to close out the regular season including home games against the Buccaneers and Browns bookending a trip to L.A. to face the Chargers. If they can somehow sweep their remaining three games, Baltimore could challenge Pittsburgh for the AFC North title. Even if they finish 9-7, the Ravens should still have a good shot at the second AFC wild-card spot.

Indianapolis Colts (7-6): Indianapolis is coming off a statement win in Houston to improve to 6-1 over its last seven games. Andrew Luck has averaged 431.5 passing yards in two games against the Texans, which is the team the Colts could play in the AFC wild-card round if they manage to sneak into the postseason. It won’t be easy for Indy with games against the Cowboys, New York Giants and then at Tennessee to close out the year. The Colts may need to go 3-0 the rest of the way in order to sneak in.

Miami Dolphins (7-6): The Dolphins kept their season alive with a miracle win over New England. Now they need to wins at Minnesota, home to the Jacksonville Jaguars and at the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 30 in order to have a shot at a wild-card spot. Head coach Adam Gase deserves a ton of credit for putting this team in position to contend down the stretch despite some substantial injuries. There is still a lot of work to do if Miami is going to sneak into the postseason.

Tennessee Titans (7-6): Derrick Henry’s monster performance in last week’s 30-9 win over the Jaguars kept the Titans wild-card hopes alive. With arguably the most favourable schedule of the teams in the mix, Tennessee could surprise. The Titans will visit the New York Giants before returning home to face the Redskins and Colts. At least on paper, there is reason to remember the Titans heading into the final stretch.

Denver Broncos (6-7): After stringing together three straight wins to climb back into the playoff picture, who could have predicted the Broncos would absolutely lay an egg in a 20-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers? Denver closes out the regular season against the Browns, at the Raiders and then at home to the Chargers. Will that loss to the 49ers come back to haunt them as the difference between a wild card berth and missing out on the playoffs?