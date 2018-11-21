It’s incredible how quickly things can change in the NFL.

Less than two weeks ago, the Dallas Cowboys were 3-5 and looked like they were done.

Dallas was coming off a 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans at home in prime time in the week following a bye. The Cowboys didn’t score a single second-half point against the Titans in that defeat.

Meanwhile, Dallas had averaged just 13.5 points per game while losing each of their first four road games. At that point, the Cowboys were staring down back-to-back road games against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons.

So if they couldn’t score in the second-half of a must-win game versus Tennessee at home and they couldn’t win on the road, what chance did Dallas have at bouncing back from a 3-5 start?

Fast-forward two weeks later and the Cowboys outlook is much different heading into Week 12. Dallas is coming off back-to-back road wins over Philadelphia and Atlanta to improve to 5-5. Now they return home to host the Washington Redskins on a short week with a chance to move in to a tie for first place in the NFC East.

So what changed in Dallas during the last two weeks?

Most importantly, the Cowboys have committed to running their offence through their best player in Ezekiel Elliott. After averaging 19.0 touches in consecutive losses to the Titans and Redskins, Elliott averaged 27.5 touches per game in wins over the Eagles and Falcons. He led Dallas in rush yards, targets, receptions and receiving yards against Atlanta. Elliott also tied a franchise record in the process as he registered his fourth career game with at least 200 yards from scrimmage.

After averaging 4.4 yards per carry on runs between the tackles through the first nine weeks, Elliott has averaged 6.6 yards per carry on inside runs over his last two games. If the Cowboys continue to attack opposing defences effectively between the tackles with Elliott, it will open things up for quarterback Dak Prescott and a passing game that remains a work in progress.

Elliott had a season-low 16 touches in a 20-17 loss to Washington in the first meeting between these teams. Nobody will be surprised when that number is up substantially on Thursday (4 pm ET, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5).

A lot has changed for both teams heading into Week 12.

The biggest change for the Redskins is at the quarterback position. Alex Smith suffered a broken tibia and fibula in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans. Washington now turns to Colt McCoy as its starter.

Smith’s injury adds to the change in the complexion of the NFC East. The Redskins have lost two of their last three and now they have to travel to Dallas and Philadelphia in back-to-back weeks. After returning home to face the New York Giants in Week 13, Washington will head back on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars and Titans before a home game against the Eagles to wrap up their season.

While it’s too early to completely write off the Redskins, there is no doubt that Smith’s injury combined with a very difficult schedule will be tough to overcome. With the Cowboys on a roll and Washington trying to avoid a letdown, the potential playoff implications only add to the anticipation ahead of Thursday’s divisional showdown.

----

Sticking with changes in perception, it’s probably time to start talking about the Bears as a legitimate playoff contender. Chicago is coming off its most impressive win of the season in a 25-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

The Bears have won four straight for the first time since 2012-13. At 7-3, Chicago is alone atop the NFC North division with six games to go.

All eyes were on the Bears on Sunday to see how they would handle the spotlight against a tough divisional opponent. It would have been easy for them to suffer a letdown in prime time. Instead, Chicago’s defence stepped up with another dominant performance, the Bears ran the football effectively on offence and second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky did just enough to pull out the win over the Vikings.

Now the focus shifts to Thursday and a rematch with the Detroit Lions (Noon ET, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5). The Bears beat Detroit 34-22 in their first meeting in Week 10. The timing of this game could make it more difficult for Chicago. The Bears will have had only three days rest following the Sunday night win over Minnesota when they take the field in Detroit on Thursday. The Lions (4-6) are coming off a 20-19 win over the Carolina Panthers and every game will be considered a must-win for them the rest of the way.

Chicago football fans have a lot to be thankful for heading into Week 12. If the Bears can avoid a potential trap game this week, they will inch one win closer to their first division title since 2010.

----

The more things change around the NFL, the more they seem to stay the same for Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Brees is in the midst of one of the best statistical seasons by a quarterback ever. At 9-1, New Orleans is off to its best start through 10 games since 2009.

Brees will pass the 3,000-yard passing mark against the Atlanta Falcons in the prime time Thursday night game. The 39-year-old has already thrown for 2,964 yards and 25 touchdowns. The fact that he has completed 76.9 per cent of his pass attempts with only one interception while putting up those yards and touchdowns totals is ridiculous.

Brees’ performance inspired one of my favourite statistical comparisons heading into Week 12:

Steph Curry has made 90.4 per cent of his free throw attempts in his NBA career.

Brees has completed 90.1 per cent of his pass attempts to wide receiver Michael Thomas this season.

The fact that Brees and Thomas have connected at the same rate that Curry has made free throws throughout his career is almost unbelievable. Thomas had 10 receptions for 129 yards in the first meeting between these teams, which the Saints won 43-37 in overtime.

What will Brees and Thomas have in store for the rematch?

All eyes will be on the Saints and Falcons when they meet again on Thursday night (7:30pm ET, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5).