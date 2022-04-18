Trent Jr. to start, Young available for Game 2 after being listed as doubtful

PHILADELPHIA — While rookie Scottie Barnes was ruled out of Game 2 of Toronto's best-of-seven opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, the Raptors got some good news just ahead of tipoff.

Gary Trent Jr., who had been listed as doubtful with a non-COVID-19 illness, was slotted into the starting lineup and Thaddeus Young, who'd also been doubtful with a hyperextended left thumb, was upgraded to available.

"He's very sick, but he's feeling a little bit better," coach Nick Nurse said of Trent in his pre-game media availability.

Young warmed up with his left thumb wrapped.

However, the absence of Barnes is a big blow for the Raptors, who dropped Game 1 to Philadelphia 131-111 on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who is a finalist for NBA rookie of the year honours, wore a walking boot on his sprained left ankle at Monday morning's shootaround.

"I'm still a very positive, happy human being," Barnes told reporters. "Just taking it one day at a time."

He was also asked about a timeline for a potential return.

"I don't know, might be soon ... feeling better though, each and every day, for sure," he added.

Barnes had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in an excellent playoff debut on Saturday before Sixers centre Joel Embiid stepped on his foot with about nine minutes left to play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.