Dreger Café: Gaudreau looking to push it to another level next season

As part of TSN's extensive coverage of the 2018 World Hockey Championship, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger sits down with some of the game's prominent personalities in Denmark, discussing the hot topics of the day.

In this edition of 'Dreger Cafe,' Darren goes one-on-one with Calgary Flames and Team USA winger Johnny Gaudreau.

Here are a few topics that stood out.

On Bill Peters taking over behind the bench in Calgary:

"I've heard a lot of good things about him. It's always been tough playing against Carolina when we've played them over the last few years, so I'm really looking forward to being coached by him. I haven't spoken to him too much - had a brief conversation with him over the phone, but we're probably going to grab some coffee over here and chat a little bit and get to know him. I'm really looking forward to the next few years in Calgary."

What has to happen for the Flames to get back into the playoff picture:

"I think those Pacific (Division) and Western Conference games, you've got to win those. They're hard every night - playing big guys and strong players. When you're playing those teams you've gotta make sure you're coming out with wins. Unfortunately, that second half of the season we kind of fell there, so I think we need to do better at that part."

On his own season overall:

"I think everyone can push a little more. Obviously, we're not in playoffs right now and everyone needs to give a little more. Looking at myself first, I'm a younger guy, but we’ve gotta try to win some more games starting with me and going through the whole team. It was probably my best season productively, but I think I have a lot more to offer and push this team to become a playoff team a year from now."