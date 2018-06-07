Below are some of our most Frequently Asked Questions. If your question is about TSN Direct or streaming TSN programming, please check our Streaming FAQ. If your inquiry is not addressed below, you can contact us at audience.relations@bellmedia.ca.

TSN Schedule, Programming, and On-Air Talent

Location and Language

TSN.ca

Privacy

Where can I find TSN’s schedule?

For TSN’s latest broadcast schedules, visit TSN.ca/Live.

I’m looking for a specific event or sport. Where can I find a schedule for that?

From the ‘SPORTS’ drop down menu, select the sport or league you are looking for. The specific event broadcast schedule is typically posted at the bottom of the sports respective page.

The schedule online is different than the one on my TV guide. Which one is correct?

Our online schedule tends to be the most up-to-date, and the best reference for what is airing on TSN. You can also always check our official Twitter account for the latest Program Alerts in case of delays or last minute program changes.

The program that I want to watch is not on. What do I do?

Check our official Twitter account to see if the feed has changed or the program is delayed, or reference our online schedule. Also, double-check your program guide to ensure you are watching the correct feed.

There is an issue with my television broadcast. Who do I contact?

If you are experiencing technical issues with your broadcast, please contact your television service provider.

Please direct all enquiries to the TSN Audience Relations team at audience.relations@bellmedia.ca.

What NHL hockey airs on TSN?

TSN owns regional broadcast rights to a package of Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens games.

How do I watch a Jets/Leafs/Sens/Habs game?

Regional Winnipeg Jets games are available on TSN3. Fans must live in the Jets’ designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL, which includes Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and parts of Northwestern Ontario, including Kenora, Dryden, and Thunder Bay.

Regional Toronto Maple Leafs games are available on TSN4. Fans must live in the Leafs’ designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL, which includes Ontario (excluding the Ottawa Valley region).

Regional Ottawa Senators games are available on TSN5. Fans must live in the Sens’ designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL, which includes Eastern Ontario, Quebec (excluding the Montréal region), and Atlantic Canada.

Montreal Canadiens games are available on TSN2. Fans must live in the Habs’ designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL, which includes Quebéc and Atlantic Canada.

Why is the Jets/Leafs/Sens/Habs game blacked out on TSN in my area?

As TSN owns regional broadcast rights to a package of Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens games, we can only broadcast games in the teams’ respective broadcast regions as determined by the NHL.

If you are receiving a blackout message during a Jets/Leafs/Sens/Habs game on TSN, then you live outside the teams’ respective territory, as defined by the NHL.

For more information about blackouts during NHL games, please contact the NHL.

How do I obtain a copy of a program or event that I saw on TSN?

Due to broadcast rights restrictions, TSN and its networks and affiliates cannot make or sell DVD or digital copies of programs which air on the network. The same broadcast rights restrictions prevent TSN and its networks and affiliates from emailing or distributing video clips to individuals.

I’d like to have TSN on-air talent appear at an event. Who do I contact?

Please reach out to our TSN Audience Relations team at audience.relations@bellmedia.ca, and provide the following details:

Date, location, and time of the event

General details of the event

The role TSN Talent would play during the event

If any brands or sponsors are involved

I have a brand or product I’d like to have TSN on-air talent associated with. Who do I contact?

Please reach out to our TSN Audience Relations team at audience.relations@bellmedia.ca with relevant details.

Which of TSN’s five feeds is the main one?

All our feeds are equal. If you don't have a digital receiver but use a participating television service provider, you will receive a primary TSN feed based on where you live in Canada:

TSN1: Primary feed for British Columbia, Alberta, and Yukon

TSN3: Primary feed for Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Northwest Territories, and parts of Northern Ontario

TSN4: Primary feed for Ontario, excluding Ottawa

TSN5: Primary feed for Ottawa, parts of Southeastern Ontario, Quebéc, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador

b. Why does each region have a primary feed?

All five TSN feeds are available nationwide. However, among the feeds, one will be designated as the primary feed for each region to allow for the distribution of regionally relevant content on the primary TSN channel location.

Does my service provider offer TSN1, TSN2, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5?

TSN works closely with all television service providers to ensure as many subscribers as possible have access to our feeds. Please check with your local service provider about availability.

No, TSN is not available outside of Canada.

I live in Canada, but I am going out of the country. Can I still watch TSN online?

No, as TSN is only available in Canada.

Can I watch programs on TSN in different languages?

TSN programming is only available in English. For French-language programming, visit RDS.ca.

Can I watch programs on TSN with closed-captioning?

Closed captioning is available on your set-top box, iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, and Samsung TV apps. We hope to introduce this feature on additional platforms soon.

I found a mistake, broken link, or error page on your website. Who should I contact?

From time to time you might find a mistake on our website. Some errors result in a page being broken, or a link not behaving properly. If you see a broken link or error on the site, you can contact us at audience.relations@bellmedia.ca. Please be sure to include the URL of the broken page or error page in your note.

I’d like to advertise on TSN.ca. Who do I contact?

For advertising opportunities on TSN.ca, please click here.

Do I need a specific web browser to access TSN.ca?

TSN will work on the most up-to-date versions of Internet Explorer, FireFox, Chrome, Safari and Edge. To update, visit the browser’s home page:

Do I need to disable my anti-virus software or any firewalls in order to access TSN.ca on my computer?

TSN operates using commonly accessible web protocols (HTTP, HTTPS) on standard ports for which most firewalls will allow access. If you have custom security in place, it may affect the ability of TSN to properly function. If you have installed a firewall at home, simply accept the request from your firewall asking if it’s okay to access TSN. To make TSN an exception to your computer’s firewall, go to your Internet service provider’s online Help section and follow the instructions. For firewalls at work, you will need to contact your company’s Information Technology department.

The video player functions on TSN.ca aren’t working. What should I do?

Refresh your browser and try reloading the video.

I do not see a video when loading a TSN.ca article. How can I fix this?

Depending on your web browser, you may need to clear your cache and cookies. Click on your browser below for detailed instructions:

Will streaming videos on TSN.ca consume my monthly Internet bandwidth allocation?

Watching TSN on any device connected to your home network or Wi-Fi will consume bandwidth, similar to other streaming services.

How much bandwidth will I use while streaming videos on TSN.ca?

This will depend on the device you are accessing TSN.ca with. On a mobile device, it can range from 0.3GB to 0.9 GB per hour.

Which devices does TSN.ca support?

TSN supports the following, with more to come soon:

iPad, iPod and iPhone running iOS 8.0+ with AirPlay

Android tablets and smartphones running version 4.0+

Windows desktop, tablets and smartphones running version 8.1

Chrome 58+

Firefox 52+

IE 11+

Edge 14+

Safari Mac 10+

Samsung SmartTV and blu-ray players with Samsung Smart Hub: 2014 – 2018

Xbox One

Apple TV

TSN does not support video playback of live content via web browsers on your mobile device.

Please download the TSN app.

What are the system requirements to access TSN.ca from my computer?

For the best video viewing experience you should have a high speed Internet connection. The speed of your connection will determine the quality of the video, and how quickly the programming will begin playing on your computer.

If you are a Windows user, TSN.ca requires you to have a least Windows XP with Service Pack 2. If you are a Mac user, you must have Mac OS 10.6 or better.

Does TSN.ca support AirPlay or Chromecast?

Yes, TSN.ca allows you to AirPlay live streams. Please continue to look out for updates on Chromecast.

What is your Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions?

TSN.ca's privacy policy guidelines are outlined in this document. As well, the terms and conditions for the use of TSN.ca are outlined in this document.