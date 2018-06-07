TSN Direct is a new way to get TSN. This subscription-based streaming service allows Canadian sports fans to enjoy TSN’s extensive live and on demand programming, and all you need is an Internet connection. With full access to TSN’s five feeds, as well as exclusive bonus streams for major sporting events, TSN Direct is available on your computer, mobile device, Apple TV, Samsung SmartTV, and Xbox One.

How can I get TSN Direct?

TSN Direct is available for purchase by all Canadians at TSN.ca/Subscribe. Signing up is easy, with monthly subscriptions of $24.99 per month. Your subscription will auto renew, or you can cancel at any time. Should you decide to cancel, note that there are no refunds, but you will continue to enjoy TSN Direct until the end of the billing period in which you cancel.

I currently access TSN using my TV service provider username and password, do I need to create a new TSN Direct account?

No, if you currently access TSN through your TV Service provider login, you can continue to do so. After you select “Sign In,” click on the tab titled “TSN GO Select Your TV Provider”.

I don’t have television service, but I do have Internet service. Can I subscribe to TSN Direct?

Anyone living in Canada with an Internet connection can visit TSN.ca/Subscribe to sign up for TSN Direct. Once you’re a subscriber you can enjoy TSN’s extensive programming and championship events on all supported devices.

How do I cancel my TSN Direct subscription?

Go to TSN.ca and log into your Account Settings and select the Cancel Subscription option to cancel the service. If you do not receive an email confirming your cancellation, please contact us at 1-833-TSN-HELP (1-833-876-4357), or by email at help@tsn.ca.

You will continue to enjoy TSN Direct until the end of the billing period in which you cancel. If you have cancelled TSN Direct, your credit card will not be charged on the next billing date.

Will I get a refund if I cancel my TSN Direct subscription?

You will always be able to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period, no matter when you cancel. TSN Direct does not provide refunds.

Will TSN Direct provide the same programming as TSN airs on television?

TSN Direct provides the same programming you’d watch on TSN with a cable subscription. You’ll have access to TSN’s five feeds, as well as exclusive bonus streams, and on demand content.

Will NHL regional blackouts apply to TSN Direct?

Yes. TSN’s regional NHL coverage is only available within the team’s designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL. For other TSN programming where regional blackouts do not apply, such programming is available throughout Canada.

For more information about blackouts during NHL games, please contact the NHL.

Which devices and platforms does TSN support?

Whether you subscribe to TSN through a participating TV service provider or through TSN Direct, TSN supports the following:

iPad, iPod and iPhone running iOS 8.0+ with AirPlay

Android tablets and smartphones running version 4.0+

Windows desktop, tablets and smartphones running version 8.1

IE 11+ (Must be on a Windows 8.1+ computer)

Chrome 58+

Firefox 52+

Edge 14+

Safari Mac 10.6+

Samsung SmartTV and blu-ray players with Samsung Smart Hub: 2014 – 2018

Xbox One

Apple TV 4+, OS version 9.0+

With more to come soon!

TSN does not support video playback of live content via web browsers on your mobile device. To access TSN on your mobile device, please download the TSN app.

How can I watch TSN on my computer?

You can watch TSN from your computer at TSN.ca/Live.

How can I watch TSN on my mobile device or tablet?

To watch TSN from your mobile device or tablet, simply download the TSN app from either the Canadian Apple App StoreTM, or the Canadian Google PlayTM Store.

Does TSN support AirPlay?

Yes, the TSN app allows you to AirPlay live streams.

Can I play video from TSN on more than one device at a time?

Yes. Your TSN subscription, whether through a participating TV service provider or through TSN Direct, allows you to stream TSN concurrently on up to two devices. Additionally, if you subscribe to TSN through a TV service provider, you can also watch content via your household’s set top box at the same time.

I don’t live in Canada. Can I subscribe to TSN?

No. TSN is not available for subscription or use outside Canada.

Can I watch programs on TSN with closed-captioning?

Closed captioning is available on our supported iOS, Android, Apple TV, and Samsung TV platforms, and, if your TSN subscription is through a TV service provider, on your set top box. Closed captioning is coming soon for other platforms.

Can I watch programs on TSN in different languages?

TSN programming is only available in English. For French-language sports programming, consider signing up for RDS. For more information, visit RDS.ca.

APPLE TV

How do I find the TSN app on my Apple TV?

Go to the App store on your Apple TV, and select TSN to download the app to your device. Make sure your country region is set to Canada to access the Canadian store.

What Apple TV devices is TSN supported on?

TSN is supported on Apple TV 4+, OS Version of 9.0+.

How do I sign in and activate TSN on my Apple TV?

Launch the TSN app and either play one of the live streams or select “Sign In” from the navigation bar.

Go to TSN.ca/AppleTV on a web browser.

Enter the activation code displayed on your television.

You will be given the option to sign in if you are an existing subscriber.

Select sign in .

. Enter your credentials.

Once completed successfully, you should see a 'Success!' message on your browser.

Return to your television and you are ready to start streaming video.

I have questions about my Apple TV. Where can I get help?

For general questions or help with your Apple TV, please visit https://support.apple.com/apple-tv

XBOX ONE

How do I activate TSN on my Xbox One?

Download the TSN app from the Xbox marketplace. Make sure it is set to the Canadian store.

Launch TSN on your device.

on your device. Select any video to play or select the Sign In button.

Go to TSN.ca/Xboxone from a web or mobile browser.

On your web or mobile browser enter the activation code that has been displayed on your television.

Choose the New subscriber or the “Already a subscriber, sign in” option (as applicable).

Please follow the on-screen instructions to complete subscription or sign-in process.

Once complete, you should see a 'Success!' message on your browser.

Return to your television and begin enjoying TSN on your Xbox One!

How do I get TSN on my Xbox One?

On Xbox One, go to the “Store” page and select “Apps” from the categories on the right. If you don’t see the app in the list of suggested apps, search for TSN. Select the icon, click on “Get it FREE” and confirm to download the TSN app.

I have questions about my Xbox One. Where can I get help?

For general questions about Xbox One, including LIVE account help and setting up your kinect, please visit www.xbox.com/support.

SAMSUNG SMART TVS

How do I get TSN on my Samsung Smart TV or blu-ray player?

On the Samsung SmartTV, look for the TSN icon in the ‘Recommended’ section or through Video apps in the SmartHub store. Select the icon to install the TSN app.

What Samsung devices is TSN supported on?

The TSN app is supported on all Samsung Smart TVs and blu-ray players with Samsung Smart Hub between 2014-2018. If the TSN app isn’t already available in your app list, you can find it in the Canadian Samsung Smart Hub.

If you cannot find the TSN app or are experiencing issues with the Samsung Smart Hub store call Samsung support at 1-888-899-7609 or go to http://www.samsung.com/us/appstore/support.

How do I activate TSN on a Samsung Smart TV or blu-ray player?

Download the TSN app from the app store or marketplace of your device. Make sure it is set to the Canadian store.

from the app store or marketplace of your device. Make sure it is set to the Canadian store. Launch TSN on your device.

on your device. Select any video to play or select the Sign In button.

Go to TSN.ca/Samsung from a web browser.

On your web or mobile browser enter the activation code that has been displayed on your television.

Choose the New subscriber or “Already a subscriber”, sign in option (as applicable).

Please follow the on-screen instructions to complete the subscription or sign-in process.

Once complete, you should see a 'Success!' message on your browser.

Return to your television and begin enjoying TSN on your Samsung Smart TV!

SIGNING IN / ACTIVATION

I am having problems signing in. Who can help me?

Who can help depends on how you subscribe to TSN.

If you subscribe through TSN Direct, contact us at 1-833-TSN-HELP (1-833-876-4357) or help@tsn.ca.

If you subscribe through a TV service provider, please contact them directly:

Bell TV: 1-888-759-3474 or mybell.bell.ca/Registration

Bell Aliant FibreOp: 1-866-FIBREOP (1-866-342-7367) or bellaliant.net/myaccount

Bell FibreOp: 1-866-FIBREOP (1-866-342-7367) or fibreop.ca/myaccount

Shaw: 1-800-472-2222or shaw.custhelp.com/app/ask

Eastlink: 1-888-345-1111 (24/7) or Live Chat or email can be launched - http://www.eastlink.ca/about/contact.aspx

NorthernTel: 1-866-FIBREOP (1-866-342-7367) or fibreop.ca/myaccount

SaskTel: 1-800-SASKTEL (1-800-727-5835) or sasktel.com/support

Telus: Alberta or British Columbia residents: 310-6988 or telus.com/gethelp

Access Communications: 1-866-363-2225 or customer.care@myaccess.coop

Cable Cable: 1-866-887-6434 or care@cablecable.net

CCAP: 1-866-749-7125

Gosfield North: 1-519-839-4734 or support@gosfieldtel.ca

Execulink: 1-866-706-1994 or support@execulink.com

Hay Communications: 1-519-236-4500

Mitchell Seaforth Cable TV: 1-519-345-2341 or cabletv@ezlink.ca

Nexicom: 1-888-639-4266

Northwestel: 1-855-673-1124 or cableanytime.com/Northwestel/

NRTC: techhelp@nrtco.net

Tbaytel: 1-800-264-9501

Tuckersmith Communications: 1-519-263-2211 or tcc@tcc.on.ca

VMedia: 1-855-333-8269 or support@VMedia.ca

Wightman Telecom: 1-888-477-2177 or support@wightman.ca

WTC: 1-613-507-9000 or support@wtccommunications.ca

Cogeco: 1-855-701-4881

MTS: 1-204-CALL-MTS (204-225-5687)

Rogers: 1-888-764-3771

Videotron: 1-877-380-2611

HuronTEL: 1-877-395-3800

Source Cable: 1-866-785-7851 or techsupport@sourcecable.net

Vianet: 1-800-788-0363 (option 1)

Westman: 1-800-665-3337

I forgot my login information. What do I do?

Don’t worry, it happens to the best of us.

If you subscribe through TSN Direct, you can reset your password by selecting “Forgot Password” on the sign in screen. If you have forgotten your username (which is the email address you signed up with), you will need to contact TSN Direct at 1-833-TSN-HELP (1-833-876-4357) or help@tsn.ca.

If you have TSN as part of your TV package, through your TV service provider, please use the contact information below:

TECHNICAL / TROUBLESHOOTING

How do I disable private browser viewing?

The following steps indicate how to disable the private browser setting on your device:

Tap the “tabs” button in the bottom right corner (handset) or upper right corner (tablet) of your Mobile browser.

You will now see a “private” button that is white, tap it.

Restart your activation/ sign in process.

You will be able to switch back to private browsing after the activation is complete.

Does TSN require subscribers to purchase any additional equipment?

See “Which devices and platforms does TSN support?” above for more information.

Will streaming content on TSN use my cellular data plan?

Streaming TSN on your mobile device via Wi-Fi will count against your Internet data plan when used at home, but not your cellular data plan. If you are using a free Wi-Fi network outside the home, streaming TSN will not count to your home Internet data plan or your cellular data plan. If you stream TSN using your cellular data, it will count towards your mobile data plan.

Will streaming content on TSN consume my monthly Internet bandwidth allocation?

Watching TSN on any device connected to your home network or Wi-Fi will consume bandwidth, similar to other streaming services.

How much bandwidth will I use while streaming video on TSN?

This will depend on the device you are accessing TSN with. On a mobile device, it can range from 0.3GB to 0.9 GB per hour.

Will TSN use my personal information/data?

Any and all use of customer information will comply with our Privacy Policy, which can be accessed at http://support.bell.ca/Billing-and-Accounts/Security_and_privacy/How_does_Bell_respect_my_privacy.

What are the system requirements to access TSN from my computer?

For the best video viewing experience you should have a high-speed Internet connection. The speed of your connection will determine the quality of the video, and how quickly the programming will begin playing on your computer.

If you are a Mac user, you must have Mac OS 10.6 or better.

Do I need to disable my anti-virus software or any firewalls in order to access TSN on my computer?

TSN operates using commonly accessible web protocols (HTTP, HTTPS) on standard ports for which most firewalls will allow access. If you have custom security in place, it may affect the ability of TSN to properly function. If you have installed a firewall at home, simply accept the request from your firewall asking if it’s okay to access TSN. To make TSN an exception to your computer’s firewall, go to your Internet service provider’s online Help section and follow the instructions. For firewalls at work, you will need to contact your company’s Information Technology department.

If you require additional assistance, please contact help@tsn.ca or call us at 1-833-TSN-HELP (1-833-876-4357).

Do I need to adjust any web browser security settings on my computer to watch TSN?

When you log in, your browser must enable "Third Party Cookies," and must have the ability to use secure connections. Other than that, standard browser settings will work fine. The following links will provide additional details:

• Remove third party cookies on Firefox

• Remove third party cookies on Chrome

• Remove third party cookies on Internet Explorer

• Remove third party cookies on Safari

Do I need a specific web browser to access TSN?

TSN will work on the most up-to-date versions of Internet Explorer, FireFox, Chrome, Safari, and Edge.

Visit the browser’s home page that you want to update. Steps to download:

Chrome: http://www.google.com/chrome , the select “Download Now’ button

FireFox: https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/new/, then select the “Download a Fresh Copy” link.

Internet Explorer: http://windows.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/downloads, then select the “Get Internet Explorer” button

Safari: https://support.apple.com/downloads/safari

Do I need to enable cookies in order to watch TSN?

Yes.

I’m unable to access the sign in page. What should I do?

On the web, the sign in page is available by clicking the “Sign In” button on the live page (TSN.ca/live). In the TSN app, it is accessed through the menu at the top left of the screen, then scroll until you reach settings. If you continue to experience difficulty, most errors can be cleared by both closing all browser windows or hard-closing the TSN app and then re-starting it.

To hard-close the TSN app on an iOS device, press the Home button twice, then swipe upwards on the TSN App to close it.

On Android, use the Android menu button on the bottom of the screen and swipe the TSN app away to close it.

On Windows 8.1, press the device back arrow button on the bottom of the screen and swipe the TSN App down to close it.

I’m unable to download or install the TSN app. What should I do?

The TSN app is available through the Canadian Google PlayTM store, the Canadian App StoreSM on iOS, Xbox One marketplace, Windows Store and the Samsung Smart Hub on TVs and blu ray players from 2014-2018. Make sure you are in the Canadian version of the store. If you are still having difficulty with downloading the TSN app, please contact Google, Apple Help, Windows Help or Samsung Info for further assistance.

I am in Canada but TSN says that I am outside Canada. What can I do?

Please contact us at help@tsn.ca or call us at 1-833-TSN-HELP (1-833-876-4357).

I’m unable to access the website. What should I do?

Check that your browser has a working Internet connection by browsing a website that you frequently use. If you are able to visit other websites but not TSN, check that you have the correct address (TSN.ca). If the site is temporarily unavailable, please check back later.

I do not see a device activation code, what should I do?

If you do not see a device activation code, please select the 'Cancel' button and try again.

I have questions about my Samsung TV. Where can I get help?

If you cannot find TSN or are experiencing issues with the Samsung Smart Hub store call Samsung support at 1-888-899-7609 or go to samsung.com/us/appstore/support.

I have questions about my Xbox One. Where can I get help?

For general questions about Xbox One, including LIVE account help and setting up your kinect, please visit www.xbox.com/support.

The player functions aren’t working. What should I do?

You can try refreshing your browser, or if in the TSN app, hard-close the TSN app and try again. If it still doesn’t work, contact help@tsn.ca or call us at 1-833-TSN-HELP (1-833-876-4357).

When I try to watch a program, the video keeps skipping, stopping, or giving me an error message. Why is this happening?

The most common cause of skipping in video is the condition of your Internet connection. However, if you have watched multiple videos and only experienced problems with one, please contact help@tsn.ca or call us at 1-833-TSN-HELP (1-833-876-4357). If you get an error message, please report it to us, providing as much information as possible so that we can resolve the problem.

I’ve downloaded the TSN app but it won’t open or it keeps crashing. What should I do?

There may be something wrong with the installation on your device. Please uninstall the TSN app completely, then install it again. If you continue to experience difficulty, please contact help@tsn.ca or call us at 1-833-TSN-HELP (1-833-876-4357).