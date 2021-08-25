Springer out until at least Friday, no firm timetable for return

Springer not yet ready to return from injury as Blue Jays continue series with White Sox

Injured Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer will not be back until at least Friday and does not have a firm timetable for a return, tweets TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

Plan is for George Springer to run the bases tomorrow and #BlueJays will evaluate from there.

He won’t be back until at least Friday but no firm timeline. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 25, 2021

Manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters Springer will run the bases on Thursday and the team will determine the next steps from there.

The 31-year-old outfielder was injured on Aug. 14 in Seattle against the Mariners and has been out since then with a Grade 1 sprain in his left knee.

Meanwhile, Montoyo said infielder Cavan Biggio has a Grade 1 UCL sprain in his left elbow and will not swing a bat for at least one week.

Cavan Biggio has a grade one UCL sprain in left elbow.

He won’t swing a bat for a week, and #BlueJays are calling him week to week at this point. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 25, 2021

Mitchell reports the Blue Jays are calling him week-to-week at the moment.

Biggio was placed on the injured list with lower-back tightness on Aug. 3 and injured his elbow diving for a ball in a triple-A rehab assignment game last week.

The Blue Jays will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre Wednesday night and right-hander Joakim Soria will return to the active roster. He was acquired by Toronto in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30 but landed on the IL shortly after with middle finger inflammation.

To make room on the roster, right-hander Connor Overton -- who tossed three scoreless innings Tuesday night -- is being optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto enters play Wednesday five and a half games back of the second wild card spot in the American League.