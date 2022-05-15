Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is returning to the lineup Sunday after spraining his ankle in Friday night's series-opener at Tropicana Field.

Springer will bat leadoff and DH with Raimel Tapia starting in centre field for the second straight day.

Springer crashed into the wall trying to make a catch in the bottom of the second inning Friday night and and received attention from the Blue Jays trainers.

The 32-year-old remained in the game and grounded out in the top of the third before he was replaced defensively by Tapia in centre.

Springer has appeared in 32 games this season for the Jays and has a .278 batting average with seven homers and 18 RBIs.

After snapping a five-game losing streak on Saturday, the Blue Jays (18-16) will look to make it two in a row against the Tampa Bay Rays before returning home to take on the Seattle Mariners Monday night.