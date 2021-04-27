Springer debut on hold as Jays continue to play it safe

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is still not 100 per cent, according to manager Charlie Montoyo.

There was some speculation Springer could debut Tuesday as the Jays begin a series with the Washington Nationals, but Montoyo said the team is taking it slow with his injured quad when it comes to running.

“He feels great except the running," Montoyo said of Springer.

Toronto's biggest off-season addition originally dealt with a Grade 2 oblique strain near the end of spring training and then remained on the shelf because of a quad issue. He played in an intrasquad game last week.

Meanwhile, Montoyo told reporters that outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is getting close to returning. Hernandez cleared MLB's COVID-19 protocols last week and is still building himself back up.

Ace starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, who left his start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays after 3.2 innings, is day-to-day with a glute issue.

"Right now he's doing well," Montoyo said.

Toronto will continue its series with the Nationals on Wednesday before beginning a series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday.