Germany's Weidle fastest in training for World Cup downhills in Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Kira Weidle of Germany was fastest in training Wednesday for the season-opening World Cup women's downhill.

Weidle posted a time of one minute 49.26 seconds in Lake Louise, Alta., where the women will race downhills Friday and Saturday and a super-G on Sunday.

Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria was second .59 seconds back of Weidle. Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec, who swept both downhills in 2016, was third in 1:50.05.

Defending overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. finished eighth.

Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., was the top Canadian in 41st.

American ski star Lindsey Vonn will not race in Lake Louise, where she has won 18 career World Cups, because of injuries sustained in a training crash.