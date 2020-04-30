Getting drafted by Sens would be 'extra special' for 67s sharpshooter Quinn Ottawa 67s elite scorer Jack Quinn, who caught hockey fever as a youngster watching the Senators make a run to the 2007 Stanley Cup Final, says he'd be ecstatic if the Sens selected him in the NHL draft, Mark Masters writes.

Jack Quinn wouldn't mind staying put. He grew up in the Ottawa Valley, played junior hockey with the Ottawa 67s and now there's a chance he could get picked by the Senators in the next National Hockey League draft. Quinn is No. 7 on NHL Central Scouting's final list of North American skaters while Ottawa owns three picks in the first round.

"It would be special," the 18-year-old winge​r said. "Just staying close to home and having that connection with Ottawa in juniors and then​ [to play in] Ottawa again would be extra special."

Quinn, a native of Cobden, Ont., caught hockey fever while watching the Senators make a run to the 2007 Stanley Cup Final.

"That was pretty cool," he recalled with a smile. "Everyone in the city got behind the team and it was a tough way to end, but still quite the run."

Quinn's favourite player was captain Daniel Alfredsson.

"I just thought he was the heart and soul of the team and had a bit of an edge and was really good offensively," he said.

Quinn enjoyed watching the Senators, and fans in the nation's capital have enjoyed watching Quinn grow into an elite scorer at the junior level. After scoring 12 goals last year, he potted 52 in 62 Ontario Hockey League games this season. TSN director of scouting Craig Button calls Quinn "the best goal scorer available in this draft."

CRAIG’S LIST: Alexis Lafreniere has strengthened his hold on the title of hockey’s best prospect, with his 112-point regular season further evidence that he belongs atop our 103-player list compiled by @CraigJButton: https://t.co/gf9AaQAK9V#TSNHockey#DraftCentre pic.twitter.com/UsL5uirjSQ — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 30, 2020

That's high praise for a 6-foot, 176-pound kid, who didn't start working out in the gym seriously until his 16-year-old season. Quinn spoke to TSN via Zoom on Thursday and provided some insight on his dramatic rise, including what he's learned from watching Philadephia Flyers captain Claude Giroux do his off-season training.

The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

You were voted the most improved player in the Eastern Conference in the OHL coaches poll. Where did you improve the most this season?

"Just my confidence in my play, being able to handle the puck a little more and being able to make more plays and because of that I had more of an offensive breakout year."

Why did your confidence go up? Did you have a good off-season?

"Yeah, I mean, for sure the off-season helped. I had a good summer training with Tony Greco and I worked with (skills coach) Josh Wrobel on my shooting and skills and that helped me a lot. I just got better as the year went on."

Head coach Andre Tourigny said you were getting to the dirty areas more, getting to the inside more. How did that part of your game develop?

"That was a big thing that coach Andre was pretty hard on me about and really wanted me to improve. We worked on that a lot throughout the year and that's a big reason why I started to score a lot more goals. I was getting to the inside and getting to the net and not just scoring from the outside or whatever. That was a big help. He just wants to get the best out of his guys so just stayed on me about it and it took some time, but he was persistent and it worked out."

How did you develop your shot and turn it into the weapon it is now?

"For one, I started shooting more. And, also, I think just over the last year and summer I just improved it with Josh. He helped me work on some things with it and just practising it. It gets better and better with repetition. I just shoot pucks in the driveway and I think that develops the muscles you need."

Jack Quinn leads to the league with 41 goals in 46 games.



What has been your favourite Quinn highlight this season?👇 pic.twitter.com/OLQ9U4sPKV — Ottawa 67’s (@Ottawa67sHockey) February 6, 2020

What's your focus this summer?

"For me, I want to really work on my speed, my skating, my first three steps and be more explosive that way, and then just my overall strength as well so I'm able to win battles against bigger guys and everything."

What makes Tony Greco a good trainer?

"Just how competitive he is. He's really competitive and wants the best out of us and pushes us really hard."

Greco also works with Claude Giroux. What stands out about the Flyers captain?

"We see him quite a bit. He'​s in the group right before us so we'll always be talking with him and he's a good role model for us to look up to and watch how hard he works. We just marvel at how hard he works. He's already in the NHL and has proven himself and he's still the most competitive guy in the gym and you just try to keep up with him. He loves to chat with us about our seasons. It's great to be there with him."

Who plays the most like you right now in the NHL?

"I like watching [David] Pastrnak. His offence is pretty special. I like how he can score and make plays."

You guys had such a great season in Ottawa and were among the favourites for the Memorial Cup. How tough was it to see the playoffs get cancelled?

"It's really disappointing. We just wanted to get the chance to prove ourselves and show that we could end up winning and go all the way, so to not have that opportunity stings."

What do you like about playing with Rossi?

"Everything. The main thing is how much he makes all his teammates better. Whenever you're on the ice with him, you know, he dictates the play and is so smart and is going to make plays."