Where will UFC's next events be held?

Gilbert Burns took to Twitter Tuesday to announce a fight agreement is in place for him to face former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the UFC's next event on May 30.

The card for the upcoming UFC Fight Night has yet to be made official and the event remains without a site in place. The UFC held the last of three events in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday.

Bout agreement is signed! May 30th! Let’s go @ufc

Contrato assinado dia 30 de maio! Vamos com tudo @UFCBrasil pic.twitter.com/IGgQDVULN4 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 19, 2020

Woodley last fought over a year ago, when he lost the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman in March 2019. The 38-year-old has a career record of 19-4-1.

Burns has fought four times since Woodley was last in the Octagon, most recently defeating Demian Maia by TKO in March for his fifth straight victory.

Burns (18-3) is currently ranked ninth in the welterweight division, while Woodley sits fifth.