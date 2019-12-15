BERLIN — Borussia Mönchengladbach is no longer top of the Bundesliga.

It conceded a late goal for the second successive game to lose 2-1 at Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Maximilian Arnold scored in injury time for Wolfsburg to bounce back from successive defeats and leave Gladbach two points behind new league leader Leipzig.

Leipzig moved top after 15 rounds on 33 points on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Fortuna Düsseldorf, the visitors' sixth consecutive win.

Gladbach had been leading since the seventh round and fueled talk of a title challenge with its 2-1 win over Bayern Munich last weekend, but Marco Rose's side has endured a frustrating week after its Europa League exit on Thursday.

Gladbach's European campaign ended in a 2-1 defeat at home to Istanbul Basaksehir, which scored in injury time to progress at the German side's expense.

Wolfsburg showed more initiative from the start and took a 15th-minute lead when Jerome Roussillon played the ball through Gladbach defender Stefan Lainer's legs, then cut it back for Xaver Schlager to rifle past Yann Sommer.

Alassane Plea produced a deep cross for the incoming Breel Embolo to volley in the equalizer within a minute, but Arnold's late strike left the visitors empty handed after a hard-fought game.

While Leipzig will celebrate Gladbach's defeat, it's good news too for third-place Borussia Dortmund (29 points), Schalke (28) and seven-time defending champion Bayern (27).

SCHALKE HOLDS ON

Schalke captain Alexander Nübel was sent off for a high dangerous challenge on Eintracht Frankfurt's Mijat Gacinovic but his side managed to hold on for a 1-0 win.

Nübel charged out of goal and leaped up to knock Gacinovic over, leaving the Frankfurt midfielder with a bloody mouth in the 66th minute. The Serbian was taken off and taken to the hospital for checks.

Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie was earlier hospitalized with a suspected dislocated shoulder after landing awkwardly from an aerial duel with Bas Dost. He was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Benito Raman's 53rd-minute strike was enough for the home side to stay fourth.

