Howard, McEwen, Flasch, Jacobs qualify for Lethbridge Brier
The 2022 Tim Hortons Brier field is almost complete after six provinces and one territory completed their playdowns this past weekend.
TSN.ca Staff
For a second year in a row, the Canadian men's curling championship will have an 18-team field with three wild-card rinks. The Brier runs from March 4-13 in Lethbridge.
Here's a look at the field with a few teams still to be determined:
Canada - Brendan Bottcher
British Columbia - Jeff Richard
Alberta - Kevin Koe
Saskatchewan - Colton Flasch
Manitoba - Mike McEwen
Ontario - Scott/Glenn Howard
Northern Ontario - Brad Jacobs
Quebec - TBD
New Brunswick - James Grattan
Nova Scotia - Paul Flemming
Prince Edward Island - TBD
Newfoundland and Labrador - Nathan Young
Northwest Territories - Jamie Koe
Yukon - Thomas Scoffin
Nunavut - TBD
Wild Card 1 - TBD
Wild Card 2 - TBD
Wild Card 3 - TBD
Manitoba
Winnipeg's Mike McEwen will compete in his seventh career national championship after capturing the Buffalo in Manitoba.
Team McEwen defeated Colton Lott's team 8-3 in the final on Sunday. McEwen's only loss came against Lott earlier in the week.
McEwen, 41, is joined by Reid Carruthers at third, Derek Samagalski at second and Colin Hodgson at lead.
Ontario
Regular third Scott Howard took over skip duties for Team Glenn Howard at the Ontario Tankard this week after his legendary curling father was forced to the sidelines with a knee injury. Longtime spare Adam Spencer filled in at vice with second David Mathers and lead Tim March playing their regular positions.
Team Howard would square off against provincial rival Team John Epping in the final, stealing singles in the ninth and 10th ends to pick up the 5-3 victory. Howard's only loss came earlier in the week to Epping during the preliminary round.
Time will tell if Glenn Howard, 59, will be able to play in the Brier next month. He missed last year's event inside the Calgary bubble after getting into a snowmobile accident. Wayne Middaugh filled in for the week at last year's Brier.
Northern Ontario
Brad Jacobs needed an extra end to secure the win, but is heading to a 14th career Brier after winning Northern Ontario on Sunday.
Jacobs with E.J. Harden at third, spare Jordan Chandler playing second and Ryan Harnden at lead scored one in the 11th end to defeat Sandy MacEwan of Sudbury in the final, 6-5.
Team Jacobs brought in Chandler for the week with regular third Marc Kennedy at the Beijing Olympics serving as Brad Gushue's alternate.
Saskatchewan
Colton Flasch will skip Saskatchewan at the Brier after defeating Matt Dunstone in the provincial final, 6-4.
The Saskatoon foursome of Flasch, third Catlin Schneider, second Kevin Marsh and lead Daniel Marsh lost twice in the preliminary round, but defeated Jason Jacobson, Kody Hartung and Dunstone in the playoffs.
Flasch, 30, won the 2019 Brier as a second for Team Kevin Koe, but was later replaced by John Morris.
Dunstone will earn one of the three Wild Card spots thanks to his solid ranking on the CTRS.
New Brunswick
Darren Moulding is going to the Tim Hortons Brier.
After being cut by the defending Brier champs in Team Brendan Bottcher following the Tim Hortons Curling Trials, Moulding found a new home out East with Team James Grattan of Oromocto.
Team Grattan defeated Zach Eldridge, 8-5, to punch their ticket to Lethbridge. Team Grattan dropped just one game during the provincial championship.
Newfoundland and Labrador
Nathan Young and his St. John's rink defeated two-time provincial champ Greg Smith in the final, 8-4, to earn their first trip to nationals.
Team Young went a perfect 9-0 at playdowns.
Northwest Territories
Jamie Koe is headed to a 15th Brier after beating Greg Skauge in the final, 7-3.