The 2022 Tim Hortons Brier field is almost complete after six provinces and one territory completed their playdowns this past weekend.

For a second year in a row, the Canadian men's curling championship will have an 18-team field with three wild-card rinks. The Brier runs from March 4-13 in Lethbridge.

Here's a look at the field with a few teams still to be determined:

Canada - Brendan Bottcher

British Columbia - Jeff Richard

Alberta - Kevin Koe

Saskatchewan - Colton Flasch

Manitoba - Mike McEwen

Ontario - Scott/Glenn Howard

Northern Ontario - Brad Jacobs

Quebec - TBD

New Brunswick - James Grattan

Nova Scotia - Paul Flemming

Prince Edward Island - TBD

Newfoundland and Labrador - Nathan Young

Northwest Territories - Jamie Koe

Yukon - Thomas Scoffin

Nunavut - TBD

Wild Card 1 - TBD

Wild Card 2 - TBD

Wild Card 3 - TBD

Manitoba

Winnipeg's Mike McEwen will compete in his seventh career national championship after capturing the Buffalo in Manitoba.

Team McEwen defeated Colton Lott's team 8-3 in the final on Sunday. McEwen's only loss came against Lott earlier in the week.

McEwen, 41, is joined by Reid Carruthers at third, Derek Samagalski at second and Colin Hodgson at lead.

Ontario

Regular third Scott Howard took over skip duties for Team Glenn Howard at the Ontario Tankard this week after his legendary curling father was forced to the sidelines with a knee injury. Longtime spare Adam Spencer filled in at vice with second David Mathers and lead Tim March playing their regular positions.

Team Howard would square off against provincial rival Team John Epping in the final, stealing singles in the ninth and 10th ends to pick up the 5-3 victory. Howard's only loss came earlier in the week to Epping during the preliminary round.

If you didn’t know (but we hope you were watching) Scott just SKIPPED the team to our provincial win! (Glenn was unable to play this week). This guy is pumped!!! pic.twitter.com/31yRN7GjZw — Team Glenn Howard (@TeamGlennHoward) February 13, 2022

Time will tell if Glenn Howard, 59, will be able to play in the Brier next month. He missed last year's event inside the Calgary bubble after getting into a snowmobile accident. Wayne Middaugh filled in for the week at last year's Brier.

Northern Ontario

Brad Jacobs needed an extra end to secure the win, but is heading to a 14th career Brier after winning Northern Ontario on Sunday.

A close final but we’re thrilled to say we were able to secure our spot as Team Northern Ontario at the 2022 Brier in Lethbridge, AB.



Thank you to Team Sandy MacEwan for a great final and thank you to everyone who came together at Soo Curlers to make this week happen! pic.twitter.com/hM5NNk269F — Team Jacobs (@TeamBradJacobs) February 13, 2022

Jacobs with E.J. Harden at third, spare Jordan Chandler playing second and Ryan Harnden at lead scored one in the 11th end to defeat Sandy MacEwan of Sudbury in the final, 6-5.

Team Jacobs brought in Chandler for the week with regular third Marc Kennedy at the Beijing Olympics serving as Brad Gushue's alternate.

Saskatchewan

Colton Flasch will skip Saskatchewan at the Brier after defeating Matt Dunstone in the provincial final, 6-4.

What a week!! So pumped to be the #SaskTelTankard champs! 🎉🙌🏼



Thanks so much to everyone for the support and especially our sponsors ⚡️#TeamFlasch https://t.co/Z3J52qEkWe — Team Flasch⚡️ (@TeamFlasch) February 14, 2022

The Saskatoon foursome of Flasch, third Catlin Schneider, second Kevin Marsh and lead Daniel Marsh lost twice in the preliminary round, but defeated Jason Jacobson, Kody Hartung and Dunstone in the playoffs.

Flasch, 30, won the 2019 Brier as a second for Team Kevin Koe, but was later replaced by John Morris.

Dunstone will earn one of the three Wild Card spots thanks to his solid ranking on the CTRS.

New Brunswick

Darren Moulding is going to the Tim Hortons Brier.

As I wait to board the flight home I can’t help but be grateful to my teammates @jbrannen05 @McCanndyTweets @JamesGrattan Paul Dobson, for the amazing week. I’m so proud of this Purple Heart, this one is special. The laughs and stories are what it’s all about! Lethbridge!! pic.twitter.com/zTvbAG4SjO — Darren Moulding (@darren_moulding) February 14, 2022

After being cut by the defending Brier champs in Team Brendan Bottcher following the Tim Hortons Curling Trials, Moulding found a new home out East with Team James Grattan of Oromocto.

Team Grattan defeated Zach Eldridge, 8-5, to punch their ticket to Lethbridge. Team Grattan dropped just one game during the provincial championship.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nathan Young and his St. John's rink defeated two-time provincial champ Greg Smith in the final, 8-4, to earn their first trip to nationals.

MENS PROVINCIAL CHAMPS!!



We are unbelievably proud and excited to represent @CurlingNL at #Brier2022!



It was an absolutely amazing week where we went 9-0 to claim the title :)



Huge congrats to @TeamGregSmithNL for an awesome week, and for being such great competitors. pic.twitter.com/wRp96HBNid — Team Young (@Team_NYoung) February 14, 2022

Team Young went a perfect 9-0 at playdowns.

Northwest Territories

Jamie Koe is headed to a 15th Brier after beating Greg Skauge in the final, 7-3.