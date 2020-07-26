According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, John Chayka has terminated his contract as GM of the Arizona Coyotes.

Chayka took the action 48 hours ago, according to LeBrun.

Steve Sullivan, who was serving as the assistant general manager, has been named interim GM.

Chayka had three years remaining on his contract. In a statement, Chayka cites ownership as the reason for his leaving the club before it arrives in Edmonton to the NHL’s Return to Play.

““I love our players, coaches, staff and fans and I very much wish I could be with the team in Edmonton. Sadly, the situation created by ownership made that an impossibility,” Chayka said.

“That’s all I intend to say on this matter for now. A fuller, more detailed explanation may be necessary in the near future. Until then, I wish the Coyotes good luck in Edmonton, and thank every member of Our Pack for the support shown to Kathryn, our daughter and myself over the years. Also, I want to congratulate Steve Sullivan as he steps into a new role. We’ve worked side-by-side for years. He is a great person and a terrific hockey mind.“

The Coyotes responded by saying Chayka quit his position as GM and President of Hockey Operations with the club.

"The Club is disappointed in his actions and his timing as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL's hub city of Edmonton, where the team will begin post-season play for the first time since 2012. Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL,” the team said in a statement.

"The Club is moving forward and has named Steve Sullivan as Interim General Manager. He has the full support of the entire organization including team ownership, executive leadership, players, and coaches.“

Under Chayka, the Coyotes missed the playoffs three years in a row before making it to this season’s NHL playoff qualifying round.

The Coyotes hired Xavier A. Gutierrez as president and CEO on June 8, taking over from Ahron Cohen. On July 29, 2019, Alex Meruelo purchased the franchise, with previous owner Andrew Barroway staying on as a minority owner.

Chayka was named GM of the Coyotes on May 5, 2016 and was promoted to president of hockey operations on July 12, 2017. At age 26, he became the youngest GM in NHL and North American major sports history.

He joined the Coyotes prior to the 2015-16 season as assistant GM of analytics.

The NHL currently has an ongoing investigation into alleged recruiting violations by the Coyotes as they are being investigated for illegally fitness-testing draft-eligible CHL prospects.

The Coyotes are set to take on the Nashville Predators in their best-of-five qualifying round starting Aug. 2 in Edmonton. ​