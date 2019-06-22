Devils acquire Subban from Predators for two players and two picks

Nashville Predators general manager David Poile said pending unrestricted free agent Wayne Simmonds will not be back next season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Poile added the team is still trying to find a place for pending unrestricted free agent Brian Boyle, per LeBrun.

The Predators acquired Simmonds at the Trade Deadline last season in exchange for Ryan Hartman and a conditional fourth-round draft pick.

The 30-year-old had just one goal and two assists in 17 regular season games for the Predators, and only played in two post-season games. Combined with his totals with the Philadelphia Flyers, Simmonds had 17 goals and 13 assists in 79 games last season.

Boyle was also acquired by the Predators ahead of the Trade Deadline last season. The 34-year-old had five goals in 26 games for the Predators and two assists in three playoff games.