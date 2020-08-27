Feschuk: 'The players realize that their power lies in their talent'

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said the players were comfortable playing Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game against the Orlando Magic and will have discussions leading up to today's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Ross Atkins on possibility of not playing last night, moving forward:



“Having thought through what was going on in the community, guys were comfortable playing yesterday.”



Atkins says they'll have more discussions with #BlueJays players, Red Sox leading up to tonight's game.

