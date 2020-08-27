11m ago
Atkins: Blue Jays players discussing whether to play tonight
Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said the players were comfortable playing against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game against the Orlando Magic, and will have discussions leading up to today's game.
TSN.ca Staff
Feschuk: 'The players realize that their power lies in their talent'
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said the players were comfortable playing Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game against the Orlando Magic and will have discussions leading up to today's game against the Boston Red Sox.
"Having thought through what was going on in the community, guys were comfortable playing yesterday, Atkins said. He added the team will have more discussions on whether to play with the players and the Red Sox leading up to today's game.
More details to come.